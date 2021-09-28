New French frigates to cost Greece around 3.0 bln euros- Greek govt source

Greece will pay about 3.0 billion euros ($3.51 billion) to get three new Belharra French frigates for its navy, a Greek government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Greece signed a deal with France on Tuesday to buy three new frigates as Paris seeks to bounce back from the loss of a big submarine contract with Australia. ($1 = 0.8537 euros)

