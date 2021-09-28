Left Menu

New French frigates to cost Greece around 3.0 bln euros- Greek govt source

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:41 IST
New French frigates to cost Greece around 3.0 bln euros- Greek govt source
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece will pay about 3.0 billion euros ($3.51 billion) to get three new Belharra French frigates for its navy, a Greek government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Greece signed a deal with France on Tuesday to buy three new frigates as Paris seeks to bounce back from the loss of a big submarine contract with Australia. ($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021