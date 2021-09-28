Italy to propose Rome as host city for 2030 Expo
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:07 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy will propose Rome as host city for the Expo 2030 world fair, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This is undoubtedly a great opportunity for the development of the city," Draghi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mario Draghi
- Rome
- Italy
Advertisement