Russia launches new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:28 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a new criminal case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his allies, the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.
The committee said it was investigating Navalny on suspicion of setting up an "extremist group" together with his associates. A Russian court has already outlawed Navalny's anti-corruption foundation as extremist and he himself is in prison for parole violations.
