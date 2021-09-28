Left Menu

Chardham Yatra: U'khand govt mulls easier registration process

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government is considering to simplify registration for the Chardham Yatra, exempting pilgrims from the formality of dual registration on Smart City and Devasthanam Board portals for an e-pass.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan in a meeting with officials of departments connected with the yatra said an interim plea should be filed in the Uttarakhand High Court, seeking an increase in daily number of pilgrims visiting the temples.

Asking them to simplify the procedures for the yatra, he said since conditions on both portals are the same, exempting Devasthanam Board e-pass holders from the compulsion of registering on Smart City portal can be considered.

The process of registration on the Devasthanam Board portal and checking of e-passes should be simplified as much as possible, he said.

Bardhan also asked officials to address the difficulties being faced by pilgrims in logging into the Devasthanam Board portal and establishing a QR code system for checking of e-passes on check points en route to the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. PTI ALM RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

