Left Menu

PM chairs meeting of Council of Ministers; Shekhawat, Goyal make presentations on project execution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:54 IST
PM chairs meeting of Council of Ministers; Shekhawat, Goyal make presentations on project execution
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers wherein presentations were made on focussed implementation and monitoring of various projects.

Sources aware of the development said Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Piyush Goyal made the presentations on focussed implementation of projects, policies and government announcements.

The presentations were followed by a sort of freewheeling discussion on how the implementation of various projects and government schemes can be further improved and speeded up.

During the previous meeting on September 14, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made presentations on efficiency and time management.

After the September 14 meeting, sources had said it was kind of a 'chintan shivir' (brainstorming session) and that more such sessions would be held for further improving governance.

Sources said Tuesday's meeting was the second 'chintan shivir', an exercise started after the expansion-cum-reshuffle of the Council of Ministers.

Such meetings are being held to make the governance process more efficient and ministries more hands-on, sources said, adding that these will also serve as orientation sessions for the new ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021