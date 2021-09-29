Left Menu

Pak facing difficulties in providing help to Taliban govt in Afghanistan without its recognition: Report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:08 IST
Pak facing difficulties in providing help to Taliban govt in Afghanistan without its recognition: Report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is facing difficulties in providing technical, financial, and expert support to the Taliban government in Afghanistan in the absence of the regime's international recognition, according to a media report on Wednesday.

At a meeting presided over by Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday, key stakeholders considered various options to support the new Afghan administration through capacity building and technical expertise under crash programs.

The meeting was held amid reports that the war-torn neighboring country was facing a severe food crisis.

But the major challenge was how to do that without recognition by the world of the Afghan government, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The meeting called to discuss economic cooperation with Afghanistan was attended by Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr. Reza Baqir, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain and other senior officials.

Informed sources told the newspaper that the meeting was told that the biggest challenge for the Afghan administration was the void created by a major exodus of technical and financial experts soon after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

The brain drain left major institutions, particularly of technical and financial nature, incapacitated to take over essential services like electricity, medical and financial facilities for smooth operations.

Ayub emphasized the importance of bilateral economic assistance in the context of the current situation in Afghanistan. A statement quoted the minister as telling the participants that the government was keen to support the people of Afghanistan in addressing their socio-economic challenges.

"To save lives and livelihood of the Afghan people, immediate technical and financial support is required on a humanitarian basis," he said.

Imam said the reports about a severe food crisis facing over 14 million Afghan people were alarming.

"Expressing his concern over the situation, the minister stressed the need for support and solidarity of the international community for the people of Afghanistan," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021