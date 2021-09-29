Kerala Guv flags off CISF cycle rally

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday flagged off a cycle rally organized by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which marks 75 years of the country's freedom.

The rally by 15 personnel, including officers of CISF, South sector, intends to promote the message of Unity in Diversity as well as the need for physical fitness. It would be for a distance of 2,100 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kevadiya, Gujarat and each cyclist would cover approximately 120 km per day, an official statement said here.

The CISF rally will pass through Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and culminate on 26 October at the Statue of Unity, Kevadiya in Gujarat, covering places of historical importance connected with the Freedom Struggle, it said.

The rally is part of 10 similar rallies conducted by the CISF in various parts of the country to focus on the importance of social cohesion, India's heritage and reaffirmation of all great values which India conveyed to the world during the freedom struggle.

V P Joy, state Chief Secretary, V Venu, Additional Chief Secretary, (in-charge) Higher Education, Anjana Sinha, Inspector General, CISF, South sector and so on attended the function held at Raj Bhavan, the Governor's official residence here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)