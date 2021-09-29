Left Menu

Maha govt approves over Rs 138 cr aid for kin of police COVID-19 martyrs: RTI

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:00 IST
The Maharashtra government has approved a financial assistance of over Rs 138 crore for the families of state police officers and other staff members who died while on COVID-19 duty, the government's response to an RTI query has revealed. Nagpur resident Sanjay Thul had sought details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act about the total number of deaths in the police force due to the coronavirus and assistance provided by the government to the families of the deceased.

As per documents obtained by him, 370 Maharashtra police officers/staff members (excluding Mumbai) and 123 of Mumbai police died while on COVID-19 duty till September 14 this year.

The Maharashtra government approved a financial assistance of Rs 138.50 crore for the families of such 277 state police officers/staff (excluding Mumbai city) and Rs 53 crore for the kin of 106 Mumbai police officers/staff, as per the response received under the RTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

