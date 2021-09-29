Mumbai: Four arrested for stealing autos; 12 vehicles recovered

Left Menu

On verification, it was found that the challan had been issued by Devpur police station in Dhule, the official said.The auto-rickshaw, which was traced to Dhule, was found in the possession of one of the accused, he said, adding that the other accused involved in the racket were subsequently nabbed from Govandi, Andheri and Bandra. The accused have been booked under section 379 theft of the IPC and are in police custody, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing auto-rickshaws from different parts of Mumbai and selling them in the Dhule district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The Santacruz police recently arrested Jabbar Sattar Khan (24), Abid Fazal Sheikh (25), Aslam Maniyar (38), and Waseem Sheikh (35) and recovered 12 auto-rickshaws from them, an official said. The matter came to light when the complainant Dilip Kumar Shah (42) got a message about an e-challan for his vehicle, which had been stolen last month, and he immediately informed the local police, he said. On verification, it was found that the challan had been issued by Devpur police station in Dhule, the official said.

The auto-rickshaw, which was traced to Dhule, was found in the possession of one of the accused, he said, adding that the other accused involved in the racket were subsequently nabbed from Govandi, Andheri, and Bandra. The accused have been booked under section 379 (theft) of the IPC and are in police custody, the official said.

