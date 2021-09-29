Left Menu

Provisional liquidator of Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines charged with money-laundering

"He has also been charged for money laundering for the said amounts," the commission said. Zambia's previous government handed control of KCM to the provisional liquidator in May 2019, triggering a legal battle with Vedanta Resources, KCM's parent company. Vedanta declined to comment on the arrest.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:31 IST
Provisional liquidator of Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines charged with money-laundering

The state-appointed provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Milingo Lungu, has been arrested and charged with laundering more than $2 million, Zambia's Drug Enforcement Commission, which also handles money-laundering cases, said on Wednesday.

"The money is said to have come into his possession by virtue of being the Provisional Liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines Plc," the commission said. Lungu did not immediately respond to Reuters phone calls and a written request for comment.

The commission alleged that Lungu, acting with others, "did engage in theft" involving 110.4 million Zambian kwachas and $250,000 between May 22, 2019 and Aug. 15, 2021, and "obtained money by false pretences" amounting to $2.2 million. "He has also been charged for money laundering for the said amounts," the commission said.

Zambia's previous government handed control of KCM to the provisional liquidator in May 2019, triggering a legal battle with Vedanta Resources, KCM's parent company. The government accused Vedanta at the time of failing to honour licence conditions, including promised investment. Vedanta has previously denied KCM broke the terms of its licence.

Lungu has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon, the commission said. Vedanta declined to comment on the arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021