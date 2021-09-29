Set up panel led by SC judge to investigate smuggling of drugs into India: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday called for setting up a commission led by a sitting Supreme Court judge to look into the issue of smuggling of drugs into India.

Talking to media persons here, Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba also demanded a time-bound probe into the large drugs haul in Gujarat.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently seized 2,988.21 kg heroin worth crores of rupees from two containers at the Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

This matter and the smuggling of drugs into India should be investigated by a special commission of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, she added. Lamba alleged that the heroin seized at the Mundra port was only the tip of the iceberg, and a huge quantity of drugs may have already reached various states, including Himachal Pradesh.

Asked about the failure of the Congress government in Punjab in eradicating the drug menace in the state despite promises by party leader Rahul Gandhi before the last assembly elections, she said the government did whatever it could.

Lamba, however, argued that the international border with Pakistan is manned by the central government and it was the Centre that failed to stop the smuggling of drugs into the country.

