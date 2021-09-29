Left Menu

Egypt's Sisi and U.S. security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:24 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Egypt's president held talks with the visiting the U.S. national security adviser in Cairo on Wednesday covering issues including elections in Libya, reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, an Egyptian presidency statement said.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jake Sullivan also discussed the situation in Tunisia, Syria and Yemen, the statement said.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

