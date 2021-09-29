U.S. says it is seeking information on North Korea tests, remains open to talks
The United States is seeking more information on North Korea's recent testing, including its hypersonic missile test, but remains keen to resume diplomatic talks, a senior U.S. arms control official said on Wednesday.
Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. under-secretary for arms control for international security, responding to a question from Reuters, told the Geneva Centre for Security Policy: "We continue to try to promote diplomacy with North Korea, we want to bring them back to the table."
The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state.
