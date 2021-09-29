Left Menu

U.S. says it is seeking information on North Korea tests, remains open to talks

Updated: 29-09-2021 18:40 IST
The United States is seeking more information on North Korea's recent testing, including its hypersonic missile test, but remains keen to resume diplomatic talks, a senior U.S. arms control official said on Wednesday.

Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. under-secretary for arms control for international security, responding to a question from Reuters, told the Geneva Centre for Security Policy: "We continue to try to promote diplomacy with North Korea, we want to bring them back to the table."

The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state.

