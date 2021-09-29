Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:53 IST
UK fuel retailers group says 27% of members out of fuel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain's fuel supply crisis which has led to pumps running dry and huge queues outside filling stations is easing with more forecourts reporting deliveries, an industry group said on Wednesday. The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent retailers who account for about two-thirds of all the 8,380 UK filling stations, said only 27% of members reported being out of fuel and it expected the situation to further improve in the next 24 hours.

"However, we are extremely disappointed to hear many forecourt staff are experiencing a high level of both verbal and physical abuse which is completely unacceptable," said Gordon Balmer, PRA Executive Director. "Forecourts are trying their best to manage queues and ensure there is plenty of fuel to go around."

Also Read: Britain delays implementation of post-Brexit trade controls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

