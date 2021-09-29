Left Menu

MP: lightning strikes kill three in Panna district

Three persons including a woman were killed and as many were injured in two separate incidents of lightning strike in Madhya Pradeshs Panna district on Wednesday, police said.Two persons were killed and two others were injured at Harseni village. Elsewhere, a woman was killed and another person was injured due to a lightning strike at Jaswantpura village under Amanganj police station, an official said.

PTI | Panna | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:24 IST
Three persons including a woman were killed and as many were injured in two separate incidents of lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Wednesday, police said.

Two persons were killed and two others were injured at Harseni village. The injured were admitted to a hospital at Ajaygarh. Elsewhere, a woman was killed and another person was injured due to a lightning strike at Jaswantpura village under Amanganj police station, an official said.

