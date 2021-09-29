11 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
- Country:
- India
Eleven Naxals surrendered in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.
Two of these rebels are women, they said. ''These cadres, who were active in the Naxal-infested Gadiras area, turned themselves in before the police and the security forces, expressing disappointment over the hollow Maoist ideology,'' Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma said.
They are also impressed by the district police's rehabilitation campaign, which prompted them to quit the path of violence, he said.
These Naxals were active as lower-rung cadres, the official said, adding that all of them had warrants pending against them.
''They will be given an immediate assistance and provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy,'' Sharma said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoist
- Sukma
- Gadiras
- Sukma Superintendent of Police
- Sharma
- Chhattisgarh
ALSO READ
Maoist member wanted in NIA case held in Kerala
Top Maoist leader arrested in Odisha
Uttarakhand Police arrests Maoist carrying 20,000 bounty; DGP says this is a huge success
Odisha police arrest senior leader of Maoist organisation involved in killing police personnel
Maoist camp busted in Odisha, ammunition seized