Left Menu

11 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:46 IST
11 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven Naxals surrendered in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

Two of these rebels are women, they said. ''These cadres, who were active in the Naxal-infested Gadiras area, turned themselves in before the police and the security forces, expressing disappointment over the hollow Maoist ideology,'' Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma said.

They are also impressed by the district police's rehabilitation campaign, which prompted them to quit the path of violence, he said.

These Naxals were active as lower-rung cadres, the official said, adding that all of them had warrants pending against them.

''They will be given an immediate assistance and provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021