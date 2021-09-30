Left Menu

Myanmar military says cooperating on ASEAN's peace roadmap

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:20 IST
Myanmar military says cooperating on ASEAN's peace roadmap
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar is cooperating with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on its five-point peace roadmap and was doing so without compromising its sovereignty, a spokesman for its ruling military said on Thursday.

Myanmar in April agreed to the plan with the bloc which included dialogue with all parties, an end to hostilities, humanitarian access and the involvement of a special ASEAN envoy. However, most ASEAN members have been frustrated at what they say is a lack of commitment by the junta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021