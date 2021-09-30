Myanmar military says cooperating on ASEAN's peace roadmap
Myanmar is cooperating with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on its five-point peace roadmap and was doing so without compromising its sovereignty, a spokesman for its ruling military said on Thursday.
Myanmar in April agreed to the plan with the bloc which included dialogue with all parties, an end to hostilities, humanitarian access and the involvement of a special ASEAN envoy. However, most ASEAN members have been frustrated at what they say is a lack of commitment by the junta.
