Japan's Kishida moves to retain Aso as deputy PM, finance minister - Jiji

Japan's presumptive next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has started making arrangements to retain Taro Aso as deputy premier and finance minister in the new cabinet, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

Aso, himself a former prime minister, has served as Japan's deputy premier and finance minister since December 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)