Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana surrenders in court in model code of conduct case

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:59 IST
BJP leader and former UP MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana surrendered in a special court on Thursday and also secured bail in connection with violation of model code of conduct during the 2014 general elections here, officials said.

Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay, who is trying cases against MPs and MLAs, granted Bhadana's bail plea after he furnished two sureties of Rs 20,000 each.

A former minister in the Haryana cabinet, Bhadana was directed to appear in court on September 13 for further hearing.

Bhadana, who is also a former MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district, was facing non-bailable warrants for not appearing in court in the case for a long time.

He has been charged with holding a public meeting without permission at Banat town during the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

Police had registered a case against Bhadana under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) in this connection.

Bhadana, originally from Faridabad in Haryana, is the brother of former Faridabad MP Avtar Singh Bhadana. His family was also one of the largest miners in the Aravalli region before a Supreme Court ban clamped in 2009.

