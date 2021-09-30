U.S. Supreme Court to consider Senator Cruz's campaign finance challenge
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:07 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the Federal Election Commission's bid to restore a campaign finance law that caps the amount of money that candidates can be reimbursed for personal loans to their campaigns in a challenge brought by Republican Senator Ted Cruz.
The justices took up the FEC's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the cap violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech by unjustifiably burdening political expression.
