23 construction, demolition sites found violating dust control norms: DPCC

Twenty-three construction and demolition sites across Delhi were found violating dust control norms during an inspection conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday, officials said.

Show cause notice for removal of deficiencies and imposition of environmental compensation of Rs 16.4 lakh will be issued to the violators, according to officials.

The DPCC deployed 11 teams to carry out inspections in Connaught Place, Connaught Circus, Janpath, Munirka, R K Puram, Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, Mayapuri, Naraina Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Nangal Raya, Sagarpur, Khan Market, Pandara Road, and areas surrounding ITO.

Only construction and demolition sites having a built up area of 20,000 square metres were inspected. Of the 47 such sites, 23 were found not following the dust control guidelines.

Earlier, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had asked all private construction agencies to follow its 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in the city.

According to the guidelines, construction sites should be covered from all sides using tin sheds. The sites measuring more than 20,000 square metres will have to deploy anti-smog guns.

Vehicles carrying construction material should also be covered. There should be no collection of construction and demolition (C&D) waste on the roadside. Besides, grinding of stones will also not be allowed in the open, the guidelines stated.

Installation of wind breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site and tarpaulin or green net on scaffolding around the area under construction and the building is a must.

C&D waste has to be recycled on-site or transported to authorised recycling facilities, according to the guidelines. According to a 2019 report by Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a Delhi-based not-for-profit policy research institution, road dust accounts for up to 65 per cent of PM10 pollution and 38 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in the city.

