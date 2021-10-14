Security inspectors to be in-charge, ACPs supervisory officers of district courts: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued an order stating that inspectors of security unit will be in-charge and ACPs will be supervisory officers of the respective district courts.
The order was signed by Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security) I D Shukla.
According to the order, inspector Mukesh Kumar will be the in-charge of the Rohini court and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prashant Jumde will be its supervisory officer.
Similarly, inspector Sanjay Kumar Sinha will be the in-charge of Rouse Avenue court and ACP Vijay Rastogi will be the supervisory officer of the court. Inspector Harender Singh and ACP Ajay Gupta will be the in-charge and supervisory officer of the Dwarka court, respectively, the order stated.
The Karkardooma court’s in-charge will be inspector Vivek Kumar Tyagi and its supervisory officer will be ACP Awtar Singh. Inspector Dinesh Kumar Mudgal will be the in-charge of Tis Hazari Court and ACP Jagdish Prasad will be the supervisory officer of the court, the order further said.
Inspector Sanjeev Kumar will be the in-charge of Patiala House Court and its supervisory officer will be ACP Sunil Kumar. Similarly, for the Saket court, inspector Ajay Singh Negi will be the in-charge and ACP Ashok Kumar will be the supervisory officer, the order added.
