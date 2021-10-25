Left Menu

Explosives seized, one person arrested

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:27 IST
Police have seized a vehicle carrying a huge amount of illegal explosives in Jharkhand's Pakur district, an officer said.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle which was coming from West Bengal and seized 29 sacks of explosives from the vehicle at Nasipur Cheknaka in Pakur district on Saturday, the officer said on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal said the police are investigating the matter.

The driver during interrogation has named four persons allegedly involved in the matter, police said.

Two months ago, a vehicle laden with illegal explosives was also seized in the Nasipur Cheknaka area.

