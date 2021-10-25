Left Menu

Prime suspect, accomplice confess to instigating communal violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

A key suspect and his accomplice accused of fanning communal hatred on social media and instigating the recent violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh have confessed to their crime in a pre-trial hearing, a court official has said.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:56 IST
Prime suspect, accomplice confess to instigating communal violence against Hindus in Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A key suspect and his accomplice accused of fanning communal hatred on social media and instigating the recent violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh have confessed to their crime in a pre-trial hearing, a court official has said. Shaikat Mandal confessed before a magistrate on Sunday that it was his Facebook post that led to the violence in Rangpur, Pirganj sub-district on October 17 during Durga Puja festivities in the country. Mandal’s accomplice Rabiul Islam is a 36-year-old cleric, who has been accused of arson and looting. “Shaikat Mandal and his accomplice Rabiul Isam have admitted their role before a senior judicial magistrate Delwar Hossain in (north-western) Rangpur,” the court official told newsmen. They were arrested from Gazipur on Friday in a police raid and booked under the Digital Security Act. Mandal is a philosophy department student of Rangpur’s Carmichael College, and was expelled from the ruling Awami League’s student wing Chhatra League after his arrest. He had uploaded objectionable content on Facebook to boost his follower count, a Rapid Action Battalion official was quoted as saying in a bdnews24.com report. Islam helped Mandal instigate Muslims in the village through announcements on the loudspeaker on Friday, the official added. Police officials claimed that the violence was instigated after a rumour began doing the rounds in Pirganj that a Hindu man had posted religiously offensive content on Facebook, the report said. According to the police, around 70 Hindu homes were torched during the mayhem that ensued on October 17. At least seven people have confessed to their crime under the pre-trial legal proceedings so far, with 683 arrests and more than 70 cases being filed accusing 24,000 suspects, most of whom were anonymous, media reports said.

Attacks on Hindus have been reported in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festivities after an alleged blasphemous post on social media went viral on October 13. Apart from Mandal and Islam, police also have under custody, Iqbal Hossain, who had allegedly placed the Quran at a Durga Puja venue in Cumilla, and Fayez Ahmed, who had posted a video of the Quran at the Puja venue, RAB officials said. On Saturday, members of minority religious communities staged a mass hunger and sit-in demonstration at central Dhaka’s Shabagh area and other parts of the country under the banner of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council.

The attacks on the Hindus in Bangladesh have been widely condemned by the United Nations.

Last week, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed her Home Minister to initiate immediate action against those who incited violence using religion as she asked people not to trust anything on social media without fact-checking.

Hindus constitute around 10 per cent of the Muslim-majority Bangladesh's 169 million population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021