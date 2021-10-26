Punjab govt transfers eight IPS, PPS officers

Left Menu

The Punjab government on Monday, transferred four Indian Police Service (IPS) and four Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-10-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 07:35 IST
The Punjab government on Monday, transferred four Indian Police Service (IPS) and four Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers. According to the orders, BL Meena has now been posted as DIG-cum-joint director, MRS PPA Phillaur, relieving Gurpreet Singh Toor.

Toor will now be DIG Admin Central Police Office (CPO) Punjab and in additional DIG IRB at Patiala relieving S Bhoopathi. Inderbir Singh is now the Deputy Inspector General of Police, General of Police, Technical Support Services, Punjab.

Deepak Hilori has been posted as AIG, Punjab Armed Police-1 at Jalandhar. Harkamalpreet Singh (PPS) is now the Senior Superintendent of police of Jalandhar.

Opinderjit Singh Ghuman (PPS) will now be Additional Inspector General, counter-intelligence, at Jalandhar relieving SSP Kapurthala Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh from this additional charge. Gurmeet Singh (PPS) will now be the AIG/Punjab Armed Police (PAP)-II, Jalandhar.

Ranbir Singh (PPS) to continue as Comdt. 75th Bn, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar. The officers concerned are directed to join their new place of posting immediately, the official order read. (ANI)

