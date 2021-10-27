Maha: Banned gutka, tobacco products worth over Rs 42 lakh seized; 3 held

Police have arrested three persons and seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 42.64 lakh from their possession here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted a tempo on Tuesday at Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi town and seized the banned goods, an official from Nizampura police station said. Three of the accused were arrested and hunt was on for two others, he said.

The accused had procured the goods from a person at Vadodara in Gujarat and were to deliver the stock to a person in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections, he added.

