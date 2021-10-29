Left Menu

Union Minister Naqvi, Uttarakhand CM inaugurate 'Hunar Haat Mela'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated Hunar Haat Mela at Race Course Dehradun on Friday, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:15 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurating 'Hunar Haat Mela' in Dehradun. . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated Hunar Haat Mela at Race Course Dehradun on Friday, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). More than 500 handicraftsmen and skilled craftsmen from more than 30 states and union territories are participating in the Hunar Haat Mela. On this occasion, along with the Chief Minister and the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, inspected Vishwakarma Vatika and various stalls. In this program organized on the occasion of 75th Independence Day Amrit Mahotsav, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister also honoured the families of freedom fighters.

Dhami expressed his gratitude to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for organizing Hunar Haat Mela in Dehradun. Welcoming the talented people from different states in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, he said, "Organizing Hunar Haat Mela is a commendable effort in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's self-reliant India. With this, where the markets will get the product, the products will get the market. Such events are also important to promote Vocal for Local."

The Chief Minister said that special efforts are being made to promote local products in Uttarakhand. One district to product is being promoted in the state. Chief Minister Dhami said that there are many skilled people in the tribal areas of Uttarakhand.

He requested Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to make a plan from the Center for these skilled people to get a market for their products. The Chief Minister said, "Continuous efforts are being made to promote industries in the state. Special attention is being paid to simplification, solution and disposal. Uttarakhand is an important state from the point of view of tourism. Tourism is being promoted rapidly in the state. With the support of the Central Government, road, rail and air connectivity have increased rapidly in the state."

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Hunar Haat Melas are being organized across the country. 30th Hunar Haat fair is being organized in Dehradun. This fair will last for 10 days. He said that about 06 lakh craftsmen and artisans have got employment opportunities through Hunar Haat. In this one can see handicrafts arts from different parts of the country. Stalls of dishes from different states have been set up. Self-employment is being promoted by skilled people by converting waste into best." Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that organizing such fairs would encourage handicrafts and handicrafts and would also give an opportunity to the skilled people to share their experiences with each other.

On this occasion, MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal and other officials were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

