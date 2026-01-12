Shiv Sena's Vision: Transforming Thane into a Modern Urban Centre

The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has announced its comprehensive manifesto for the Thane civic polls, scheduled for January 15. Key promises include transforming the city through slum eradication and introducing a landmark 260-metre viewing tower.

State minister Pratap Sarnaik and MP Naresh Mhaske released the manifesto at Anand Ashram, outlining plans for unbroken development. The manifesto focuses on urban renewal, leveraging cluster development schemes to provide quality housing and reshape the city's landscape.

The party aims to enhance connectivity with roadworks and flyovers, part of an Rs 8,000 crore project. Plans also include measures against water shortages, senior citizen welfare, facilities for the disabled, and sports complexes, maintaining an alliance with the BJP for cohesive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)