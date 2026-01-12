Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Vision: Transforming Thane into a Modern Urban Centre

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Thane civic polls, with plans to eradicate slums and introduce a 260-metre viewing tower. The manifesto promises urban renewal, improved connectivity, and enhanced amenities, highlighting a unified alliance with the BJP for continued development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:27 IST
Shiv Sena's Vision: Transforming Thane into a Modern Urban Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has announced its comprehensive manifesto for the Thane civic polls, scheduled for January 15. Key promises include transforming the city through slum eradication and introducing a landmark 260-metre viewing tower.

State minister Pratap Sarnaik and MP Naresh Mhaske released the manifesto at Anand Ashram, outlining plans for unbroken development. The manifesto focuses on urban renewal, leveraging cluster development schemes to provide quality housing and reshape the city's landscape.

The party aims to enhance connectivity with roadworks and flyovers, part of an Rs 8,000 crore project. Plans also include measures against water shortages, senior citizen welfare, facilities for the disabled, and sports complexes, maintaining an alliance with the BJP for cohesive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026