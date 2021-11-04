U.S. top diplomat Blinken to host Ukraine's foreign minister in Washington next week
04-11-2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington next week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday, amid what he called "ongoing Russian aggression" toward Ukraine.
The meeting and meetings with U.S. officials in Kiev this week would be "an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to and support for Ukraine's independence, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity, including in the face of ongoing Russian aggression," Price said.
