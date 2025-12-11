Washington State Deluge: Record Flooding Poses Severe Threat

Washington state is grappling with a severe flooding emergency as relentless torrential rain has pushed rivers to overflow, leading to widespread evacuations, road closures, and water rescues. Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency, urging residents to brace for potential life-threatening conditions in the coming days.

The Skagit River is predicted to reach record high levels, particularly in the towns of Concrete and Mount Vernon. This has prompted mass evacuations, especially in flood-prone areas. The National Guard and emergency services have been deployed to aid affected residents, with more than 17,000 currently without power.

Scientists indicate that while a direct link to climate change requires further investigation, these extreme weather patterns are becoming more frequent. As the threat of additional storms looms, state and local authorities remain on high alert, preparing for continuing adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)