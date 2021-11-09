Risk of Ethiopia spiraling into civil war 'only too real' - U.N.
A year-long conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has reached "disastrous proportions," U.N. political and peacebuilding affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Monday, adding that "the risk of Ethiopia descending into a widening civil war is only too real."
