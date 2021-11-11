Prominent Sudanese activist Mohamed Nagi Al-Assam arrested - doctors union
Prominent Sudanese activist Mohamed Nagi Al-Assam was arrested on Thursday morning, the doctors union he was a member of said in a statement.
Al-Assam was a prominent figure in the country's 2019 uprising and has been a vocal critic of the Oct. 25 military takeover.
