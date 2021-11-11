Left Menu

Prominent Sudanese activist Mohamed Nagi Al-Assam arrested - doctors union

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:07 IST
Prominent Sudanese activist Mohamed Nagi Al-Assam arrested - doctors union
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Prominent Sudanese activist Mohamed Nagi Al-Assam was arrested on Thursday morning, the doctors union he was a member of said in a statement.

Al-Assam was a prominent figure in the country's 2019 uprising and has been a vocal critic of the Oct. 25 military takeover.

Also Read: Blinken asks Sudanese counterpart what US can do to back civilian govt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021