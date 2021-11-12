Left Menu

Karnataka govt appoints women drivers to garbage picking vehicles at Gram Panchayat level

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on Thursday started appointing women drivers to garbage picking vehicles at Gram Panchayat level.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-11-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 10:04 IST
Karnataka govt appoints women drivers to garbage picking vehicles at Gram Panchayat level
Karnataka Rural development and Panchayat Raj minister K.S. Eshwarappa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on Thursday started appointing women drivers to garbage picking vehicles at Gram Panchayat level. Speaking to ANI, K.S. Eshwarappa, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said, "We are introducing a special initiative under Swachha Sankeerna programme by the RDPR department. Garbage picking vehicles are assigned at the Gram Panchayat level. Zilla Panchayat CEOs are taking special interests to appoint women drivers to garbage picking vehicles."

He further stated that nearly 6,000 Gram Panchayats are there in Karnataka, out of which Shivamogga, Haveri, Chitradurga and Raichur districts will have 30 vehicles each at the beginning stage. "Women will drive these vehicles to pick up the garbage within the Gram Panchayat. The department will train them in a driving school at the district level and issue the driving licenses," added Eshwarappa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021