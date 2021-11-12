Karnataka govt appoints women drivers to garbage picking vehicles at Gram Panchayat level

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on Thursday started appointing women drivers to garbage picking vehicles at Gram Panchayat level. Speaking to ANI, K.S. Eshwarappa, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said, "We are introducing a special initiative under Swachha Sankeerna programme by the RDPR department. Garbage picking vehicles are assigned at the Gram Panchayat level. Zilla Panchayat CEOs are taking special interests to appoint women drivers to garbage picking vehicles."

He further stated that nearly 6,000 Gram Panchayats are there in Karnataka, out of which Shivamogga, Haveri, Chitradurga and Raichur districts will have 30 vehicles each at the beginning stage. "Women will drive these vehicles to pick up the garbage within the Gram Panchayat. The department will train them in a driving school at the district level and issue the driving licenses," added Eshwarappa. (ANI)

