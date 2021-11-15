Left Menu

Delhi: Gang that robbed people after offering lift busted, 7 held

15-11-2021
Seven people were arrested for allegedly robbing people after offering them a lift in a car from west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Monday.

Abhishek Kumar (32), Arun Sharma (25), Nikhil (25), Prem Gupta (22), Anshul (22), Hemant (27), and Arun (22), all residents of Azadpur, were involved in around 25 robberies and snatchings in different parts of Delhi, they said.

According to the police, the motive behind the crimes was to make quick money to sustain their lavish lifestyles and impress girlfriends.

Police said Kumar had bought a car on loan but was not able to pay the monthly installments. So, he along with his associates decided to form a gang and make money by illegal means. The arrests were made on Saturday by a team of police personnel under the direction of SHO Punjabi Bagh Hemant Kumar and the overall supervision of ACP Punjabi Bagh R B Lakra.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said the team was deployed for a special checking drive near Ring Road in Punjabi Bagh and stopped a suspicious car bearing an Uttar Pradesh number plate.

During checking, it was found that the car was involved in several robberies. The team apprehended three of the accused from the spot and based on their disclosure, others too were arrested, she said.

''During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in about 25 robbery cases on the pretext of giving a lift to travelers at late night or early morning. They used to paste a fake number plate on their car before committing any crime," she said.

Police said several mobile phones, branded bags, laptops, and a motorcycle among other robbed items have been seized.

