Left Menu

Odisha, Chhattisgarh police to work jointly to counter Left wing extremism, drug trafficking

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:29 IST
Odisha, Chhattisgarh police to work jointly to counter Left wing extremism, drug trafficking
  • Country:
  • India

The police of Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday agreed to work in coordination to counter Left wing extremism and check drug trafficking, an official statement said.

The agreement between the police of the two states was reached at a meeting where senior officers, including the DGPs, were present.

Central Reserve Police Force officers also attended the meeting, it said.

''On Left-wing extremism (LWE) matter, discussions were held with ADG CRPF, IG CRPF and other officers,'' the statement issued by the Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack said.

The coordination meeting was organised to strengthen the joint effort to counter LWE and check drug trafficking, it said.

Two DGPs decided to augment cooperation between the Chhattisgarh Police and the Odisha Police, the statement said, adding that on the LWE matter, the additional director general of police (operation), Chhattisgarh and the inspector general (operation), Odisha would act as nodal officers.

Odisha's deputy inspector general of Special Task Force and the DIG of Criminal Investigation Department-Crime Branch, Chhattisgarh will be nodal officers for cases related to smuggling of narcotic drugs, it said.

Other modalities for the joint operations and further cooperation were also finalised, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
2
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global
4
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021