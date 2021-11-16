Odisha, Chhattisgarh police to work jointly to counter Left wing extremism, drug trafficking

The police of Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday agreed to work in coordination to counter Left wing extremism and check drug trafficking, an official statement said.

The agreement between the police of the two states was reached at a meeting where senior officers, including the DGPs, were present.

Central Reserve Police Force officers also attended the meeting, it said.

''On Left-wing extremism (LWE) matter, discussions were held with ADG CRPF, IG CRPF and other officers,'' the statement issued by the Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack said.

The coordination meeting was organised to strengthen the joint effort to counter LWE and check drug trafficking, it said.

Two DGPs decided to augment cooperation between the Chhattisgarh Police and the Odisha Police, the statement said, adding that on the LWE matter, the additional director general of police (operation), Chhattisgarh and the inspector general (operation), Odisha would act as nodal officers.

Odisha's deputy inspector general of Special Task Force and the DIG of Criminal Investigation Department-Crime Branch, Chhattisgarh will be nodal officers for cases related to smuggling of narcotic drugs, it said.

Other modalities for the joint operations and further cooperation were also finalised, the statement added.

