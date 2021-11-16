Left Menu

Rajasthan reduces VAT on petrol, diesel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced that that the state cabinet has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 4 and Rs 5 respectively.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:50 IST
Rajasthan reduces VAT on petrol, diesel
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced that that the state cabinet has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 4 and Rs 5 respectively. The new prices would be effective from midnight.

"In the Cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. From 12 o'clock tonight, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per litre for petrol and Rs 5 per litre for diesel," Gehlot said in a tweet. "Due to this, the state government will incur a loss of Rs 3,500 crore in annual revenue," he added.

The Centre had announced a reduction of central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively on the eve of Diwali and had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on the two petroleum products to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
2
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
3
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021