Gangster held after brief encounter in outer Delhi

A 32-year-old gangster was arrested in connection with a 2019 case of MCOC Act registered against him after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

Accused Parveen Tyagi alias Gaurav Tyagi, a resident of Delhi's Holambi Kalan, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, they said.

In cross firing, Tyagi also sustained injuries in his right leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Tyagi is a sharp shooter and active member of the Tillu Tajpuria-Parvesh Khera gang. He is presently heading the Khera gang as all the other primary members of the gang are presently behind bars.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said technical and manual sources were deployed to catch hold of the accused. Raids were earlier conducted at all suspected hideouts in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan but he managed to escape multiple times.

''Acting on a specific input, a trap was laid around 11.20 am when the accused was spotted coming on a motorcycle from Rohini. He was signalled to stop at Khera-Bawana road. When he was told to surrender, he got down from his vehicle and opened fire at the police party,'' said the senior police officer.

''The accused fired three-four rounds from his pistol and one of the bullets hit the bullet-proof jacket of Head Constable Dayal. In cross firing, his right leg was injured by one of the bullets fired by the police in self-defence,'' he said.

Police said Tyagi was arrested and the country-made pistol used by him was recovered along with two live cartridges.

Investigations revealed that he had won the bronze medal in a junior national wrestling championship in 2007 but could not succeed in the sport after a road accident fractured his leg, they added.

According to police, Tyagi could not earn sufficient income in his early days. With dreams of living a lavish life, he joined the Sweekar Luthra gang and indulged in circulation of counterfeit coins in Delhi-NCR. Later, he joined hands with Parvesh Khera, who was his schoolmate, and started working in his crime syndicate for extortion rising to become the second-in-command of the gang.

Further, their group came together with Tillu Tajpuria gang to fight against their common rival gang of Jitender alias Gogi, police said.

''Tyagi was arrested in several cases and released on bail in August 2019 after remaining behind bars for about a year. Since the registration of MCOC Act case against their crime syndicate, he kept on avoiding arrest and also made an attempt to kill one Shakti of Khera Khurd, who is a supporter of their rival gang,'' Singh said.

