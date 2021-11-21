Left Menu

Vehicle hits moped in Agra, 3 killed

Ankit Rathore, Harsh Rathore, and Prem Rathore were on a moped bike and were hit by a vehicle which is yet to be identified, Inspector Devendra Shankar Pandey from Itmad-ud-daulah Police Station said The three were relatives and were coming after attending a function in Sitanagar of Rambagh locality, he said.

Three men died here in the city after the bike they were riding was hit by a vehicle, Police said on Saturday.

The incident took police on Saturday night around 12 am in an area under the Itmad-ud-daulah Police Station, they said. The deceased were identified as Ankit Rathore (18), Harsh Rathore (18), and Prem Rathore (20) by the police.

Ankit and Prem died on the spot, whereas Harsh succumbed during treatment at the Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital, a senior police officer said. ''The incident happened at around 12 am in the intervening night of the Saturday-Sunday. Ankit Rathore, Harsh Rathore, and Prem Rathore were on a moped bike and were hit by a vehicle which is yet to be identified,'' Inspector Devendra Shankar Pandey from Itmad-ud-daulah Police Station said "The three were relatives and were coming after attending a function in Sitanagar of Rambagh locality,'' he said. ''Their bodies were sent for the post mortem after 'panchnama','' he added. According to a source, one of the deceased was the brother of the bride and two others were close relatives.

The three were returning home after attending a pre-wedding function. The wedding was to be held on Sunday.

