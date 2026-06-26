World Cup and WTA Headlines Dominate the Sports Scene

The 2026 World Cup has set a new attendance record, surpassing the previous high from 1994, FIFA announced during Germany's game against Ecuador. The jumbotrons showcased the record of 3,605,357 attendees, met with loud applause from the spectators.

In tennis news, legendary player Chris Evert will miss Wimbledon due to a recurrence of ovarian cancer. Evert, a three-time Wimbledon champion, is undergoing treatment including chemotherapy. She expressed her determination to recover through a statement.

In other sports news, Border collies Ben and Sally are working hard to keep geese off the World Cup training pitch in Toronto, while Alyssa Thomas has been suspended for a game following a foul during a WNBA match. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has advanced to the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open.