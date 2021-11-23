Left Menu

Indian naval ship undertaking coordinated patrol with Indonesian vessel

An Indian naval ship on Tuesday began a two-day coordinated patrol with an Indonesian vessel in the Indian Ocean amid growing concern over Chinas increasing maritime forays into the region.Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said the coordinated patrol CORPAT highlights the mutual trust, synergy and cooperation between the two friendly Navies.Indian Navy deployed indigenously built Missile Corvette Khanjar along with Dornier maritime patrol aircraft for the coordinated patrol with Indonesian ship KRI Sultan Thaha Syaifuddin, a Kapitan Patimura-class Corvette.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:37 IST
Indian naval ship undertaking coordinated patrol with Indonesian vessel
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian naval ship on Tuesday began a two-day coordinated patrol with an Indonesian vessel in the Indian Ocean amid growing concern over China's increasing maritime forays into the region.

Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said the coordinated patrol (CORPAT) highlights the mutual trust, synergy and cooperation between the two friendly Navies.

Indian Navy deployed indigenously built Missile Corvette Khanjar along with Dornier maritime patrol aircraft for the coordinated patrol with Indonesian ship KRI Sultan Thaha Syaifuddin, a Kapitan Patimura-class Corvette. ''The 37th edition of CORPAT between India and Indonesia will also witness participation of maritime patrol aircraft from both nations,'' the Navy official said. India and Indonesia have been carrying out CORPAT along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) twice a year since 2002, with an aim of keeping the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping and international trade.

''The CORPATs help build understanding and interoperability between navies, and facilitate institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy,'' Commander Madhwal said.

India and Indonesia have traditionally enjoyed a close and friendly relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions.

Maritime interactions have been growing steadily between the two navies with frequent port visits, bilateral exercises and training exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021