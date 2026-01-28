U.S. President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Iowa on Tuesday, attempting to bolster support in the Midwestern battleground south of Minnesota amid tensions over federal immigration agents' aggressive actions. Concern over consumer prices is widespread across the nation, with stress in the agricultural economy testing farmers and renewable-fuel producers.

Federal immigration agents sparked outrage after shooting 37-year-old U.S. citizen Alex Pretti during a protest in Minneapolis last Saturday, leading to calls for investigations. Simultaneously, weakened crop prices and high production costs threaten Trump's support in the U.S. farm belt, creating uncertainty in a region vital to his political strategy.

Despite making claims on economic improvements, Trump faces skepticism about his administration's economic plans. Ongoing issues include trade disputes with China, delays in biofuel-blending quotas, and strained agricultural businesses, threatening to erode his support as midterm elections approach.

