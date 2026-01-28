Left Menu

Diplomatic Dispute: ICE Incident at Ecuadorian Consulate

Ecuador's foreign minister filed a protest with the US Embassy following an unauthorized entry attempt by ICE agents at the Ecuadorian consulate in Minneapolis. The incident, captured on video, led consulate staff to deny entry, sparking diplomatic discussions about safeguarding consular premises under international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 28-01-2026 06:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 06:19 IST
Diplomatic Dispute: ICE Incident at Ecuadorian Consulate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Ecuador's Minister of Foreign Affairs has lodged a formal protest with the United States Embassy after a controversial incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempting to enter the Ecuadorian consulate in Minneapolis without prior authorization.

The incident, which gained widespread attention through social media, shows consulate staff swiftly moving to intercept the ICE agents. A staff member is heard asserting the sovereignty of the consulate and prohibiting entry, with an ICE officer responding in a confrontational manner before finally leaving.

International law protects the sanctity of foreign consulates, barring enforcement entry without permission except in emergencies. The Ecuadorian ministry highlighted the quick response of its consulate in protecting its nationals and activated emergency protocols. They have issued a diplomatic protest to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026