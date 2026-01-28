Diplomatic Dispute: ICE Incident at Ecuadorian Consulate

Ecuador's Minister of Foreign Affairs has lodged a formal protest with the United States Embassy after a controversial incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempting to enter the Ecuadorian consulate in Minneapolis without prior authorization.

The incident, which gained widespread attention through social media, shows consulate staff swiftly moving to intercept the ICE agents. A staff member is heard asserting the sovereignty of the consulate and prohibiting entry, with an ICE officer responding in a confrontational manner before finally leaving.

International law protects the sanctity of foreign consulates, barring enforcement entry without permission except in emergencies. The Ecuadorian ministry highlighted the quick response of its consulate in protecting its nationals and activated emergency protocols. They have issued a diplomatic protest to prevent future occurrences.

