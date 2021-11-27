Left Menu

PM Modi says resolve with which Jal Jeevan Mission was started coming true

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:58 IST
PM Modi says resolve with which Jal Jeevan Mission was started coming true
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The resolve with which the Jal Jeevan Mission was started is coming true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he tagged a minister's tweet which included a video of a woman in Ladakh talking about how tap water at the doorstep of her home had made life easy.

Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Modi tagged a tweet by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat which included a video of a woman in Ladakh talking about how her life had become easy due to tap water coming to the doorstep of her house.

''This is also the real objective of Jal Jeevan Mission. The resolve with which this campaign was started is coming true,'' the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Modi also hailed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for reportedly enrolling in a Japanese language course, saying he is someone who loves to learn new things and his decision to learn Japanese is another step in that direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia
3
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
4
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021