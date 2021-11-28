Court in UP orders exhuming of dead body for post mortem

A court here in Shamli district ordered exhumation of a dead body for a post mortem almost five months after it was buried, police on Sunday said. The District Magistrate on Saturday here ordered the exhuming of body of a person named Sajid of Ailam town, who was said to have died of "illness" and was buried by his family on July 9 this year. According to Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar, a case was registered against Sajid's wife and her alleged lover in connection with the death. The case was filed at Kandhla Police Station at the complaint of Sajid's brother Sadiq, who alleged that his sister-in-law and her lover killed his brother and buried his body before he could arrive, police said. Police has dug out Sajid's dead body and sent it for a post mortem to find the cause of his death.

