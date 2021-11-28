Left Menu

Court in UP orders exhuming of dead body for post mortem

A court here in Shamli district ordered exhumation of a dead body for a post mortem almost five months after it was buried, police on Sunday said. Police has dug out Sajids dead body and sent it for a post mortem to find the cause of his death.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-11-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 13:16 IST
Court in UP orders exhuming of dead body for post mortem
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here in Shamli district ordered exhumation of a dead body for a post mortem almost five months after it was buried, police on Sunday said. The District Magistrate on Saturday here ordered the exhuming of body of a person named Sajid of Ailam town, who was said to have died of "illness" and was buried by his family on July 9 this year. According to Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar, a case was registered against Sajid's wife and her alleged lover in connection with the death. The case was filed at Kandhla Police Station at the complaint of Sajid's brother Sadiq, who alleged that his sister-in-law and her lover killed his brother and buried his body before he could arrive, police said. Police has dug out Sajid's dead body and sent it for a post mortem to find the cause of his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021