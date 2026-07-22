BermudAir Set to Soar with New Airbus A220 Fleet

BermudAir orders 10 Airbus A220 planes to expand its routes to Bermuda, Anguilla, Belize, and Turks and Caicos. The airline aims to more than double its routes by year-end and plans up to 20 A220 aircraft by 2030. CEO Adam Scott emphasizes enhancing customer experience despite competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:18 IST
BermudAir Set to Soar with New Airbus A220 Fleet
  • Country:
  • Bermuda

BermudAir has announced an ambitious fleet expansion with the purchase of 10 Airbus A220 airplanes. The newcomer in the airline industry aims to launch new routes to Bermuda, Anguilla, Belize, and Turks and Caicos, according to CEO Adam Scott.

The order for A220-300 was finalized at the Farnborough airshow as the airline, in operation since 2023, continues to strengthen its market position. BermudAir plans to incorporate up to 20 A220 aircraft by 2030, completely phasing out its current Embraer 190 fleet. Despite facing stiff competition from major U.S. carriers on certain routes, BermudAir targets markets with limited competition.

CEO Scott underlines the importance of customer satisfaction and innovation, stating, "We're winning those customers because we actually just do something that is that's very different." With new routes to Turks and Caicos and Belize, and plans for onboard wifi, the airline is poised for significant growth while maintaining a focus on customer experience.

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