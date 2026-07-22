AMD's Billion-Dollar AI Chip Revolution

Advanced Micro Devices inks a monumental deal with AI startup Anthropic to sell AI servers worth tens of billions of dollars. AMD will invest up to $5 billion, planning to deliver up to 2 gigawatts of next-generation chips starting 2027. This strategic move aims to rival Nvidia in the AI hardware sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:18 IST
AMD's Billion-Dollar AI Chip Revolution
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Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has reached a groundbreaking agreement with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, securing a deal valued at tens of billions of dollars for AI servers. According to the Wall Street Journal, AMD will invest up to $5 billion in this venture.

The deal encompasses up to 2 gigawatts of AMD's upcoming Instinct MI450 chips, with deliveries scheduled to commence in the first half of 2027. Industry insiders note that 1 gigawatt of computing power, capable of powering approximately 750,000 U.S. homes, can incur a cost of around $50 billion.

Anthropic plans to deploy these chips within its data centers and through leased cloud capacity. This pivotal agreement represents a notable victory for AMD in its ongoing quest to challenge Nvidia's prevailing influence in the burgeoning AI hardware industry.

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