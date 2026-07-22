Conservative Shake-Up: Frei Takes Over Amid Surrogacy Controversy

The German conservative party appoints Thorsten Frei as its new parliamentary faction chief following Jens Spahn's resignation over a surrogacy controversy. Frei, a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, faces challenges including poor coordination within the coalition. Discussions on Frei's chancellery successor continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:22 IST
Conservative Shake-Up: Frei Takes Over Amid Surrogacy Controversy
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's ruling conservative party has announced Thorsten Frei, a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as their new parliamentary faction chief. This decision follows Jens Spahn's resignation amid a surrogacy controversy.

Spahn, criticized for having a baby via surrogacy in the U.S., stepped down as it conflicted with the party's stance. Frei, known for coordinating government business, faces the challenge of addressing poor coordination within the coalition amid low public approval ratings for Merz's government.

Frei's appointment has been welcomed by some as a strategic move, given his connections within the faction. The conservative party continues discussions on Frei's successor as head of the chancellery while reinforcing its ban on surrogacy within Germany.

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