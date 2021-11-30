Left Menu

U.S. should lift Iran sanctions, including on China -Chinese envoy

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 30-11-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 03:59 IST
The United States should remove all sanctions inconsistent with Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers, including those that apply to China, the Chinese envoy to Iran nuclear talks said on Monday.

"Amb. WANG Qun, at today's Joint Commission meeting of the #JCPOA, stressed that dialogue &negotiations are the only right way to solve the #Iran #nuclear issue, & the US should lift all sanctions, inconsistent w/ JCPOA, against Iran & 3rd parties, including #China," China's permanent mission to the United Nations and other international organizations said on Twitter.

The 2015 agreement's formal name is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). (Reporting By John Irish in Paris; Writing by Arshad Mohammed Editing by Nick Zieminski)

