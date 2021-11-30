Left Menu

Uganda launches joint strikes in Congo against ADF rebels

The joint military action comes shortly after Congos President Felix Tshisekedi authorized Ugandas troops to enter into Congo to help fight the rebel group blamed for attacks in eastern Congo that have killed more than 1,000 people over the past several years.

PTI | Dakar | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:07 IST
Uganda launches joint strikes in Congo against ADF rebels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Uganda's army has launched joint air and artillery strikes against the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group in eastern Congo. The attacks were carried out with Congo's military against ADF camps, Uganda People's Defense Forces spokeswoman Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso said via Twitter. No further details were given. The joint military action comes shortly after Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi authorized Uganda's troops to enter into Congo to help fight the rebel group blamed for attacks in eastern Congo that have killed more than 1,000 people over the past several years. The attacks have become more frequent in recent months. At least four civilians were killed less than two weeks ago in Uganda's capital when suicide bombers detonated their explosives at two locations there.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the explosions, saying they were carried out by Ugandans. Ugandan authorities blamed the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, an extremist group that has been allied with the IS group since 2019. The ADF was established in the early 1990s in Uganda. The Ugandan military later forced the rebels into eastern Congo, where many rebel groups are able to operate because the central government has limited control there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021