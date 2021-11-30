Two International Red Cross workers abducted in eastern Congo, says ICRC
Two staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross were abducted in conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the humanitarian aid group said.
One of the abducted employees is a Congolese citizen and the other is an international member of staff, said spokesperson Florian Seriex.
